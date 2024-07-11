Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 1.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.23 and last traded at $27.34. 26,846,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 55,842,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 236.75, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,164,000 after buying an additional 3,029,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,168,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,697,000 after purchasing an additional 886,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

