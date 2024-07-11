Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 446400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.08.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pan American Silver Trading Up 3.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,080,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,618 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 108.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 573,843 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after purchasing an additional 229,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 616,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.