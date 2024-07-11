Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 369 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,791 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 11.8% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,723 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 156,544 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $65,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the first quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 16,844 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,087,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 146,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $469.86.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $466.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.95. The company has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.