Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PAY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Paymentus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Paymentus to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.06.

Paymentus Stock Performance

PAY opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.46. Paymentus has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paymentus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paymentus news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $29,625.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 142,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,673,126.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $105,107.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,703.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paymentus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAY. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Paymentus by 4,713.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 130.1% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 69,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paymentus by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Paymentus during the first quarter worth $513,000. 12.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paymentus Company Profile

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

