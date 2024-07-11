PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.6%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.42 and last traded at $58.74. Approximately 2,415,379 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 14,783,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, June 28th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

The firm has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

