Peoples Bank OH Has $1.78 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Peoples Bank OH increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $719,000. Dagco Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4,788.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 52,847 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after buying an additional 51,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $535,549.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,753 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.95, for a total transaction of $483,224.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,724,113. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,768 shares of company stock valued at $146,314,257 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $534.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $490.20 and its 200 day moving average is $464.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $542.81.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 target price (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

