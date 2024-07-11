PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.39. Approximately 8,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 109,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

PEPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PepGen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

PepGen Trading Down 2.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $548.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.73.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepGen Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $168,439.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Niels Svenstrup sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $134,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle L. Mellion sold 9,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $168,439.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,797 shares of company stock worth $312,228 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepGen by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 344,266 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PepGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in PepGen by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,166,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 178,438 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in PepGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PepGen by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,689,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,593 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

