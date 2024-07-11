Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Trading Up 1%

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 211 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 211 ($2.70). 260,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 642,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.68).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Petershill Partners from GBX 247 ($3.16) to GBX 256 ($3.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Petershill Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHLL

Petershill Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 206.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.48.

In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £84,000 ($107,595.75). Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Petershill Partners

(Get Free Report)

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Petershill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petershill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.