Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of PBR stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 460.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 210.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

