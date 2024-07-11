PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 456,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,317 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,213,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

PTRB opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

