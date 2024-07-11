PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.22

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.38. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 96,991 shares trading hands.

Separately, Northland Securities cut their price target on PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The firm has a market cap of $125.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 113,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 220.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

