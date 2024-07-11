Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 3,788 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE V opened at $262.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Macquarie raised their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

