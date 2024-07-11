Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 811 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $344.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

