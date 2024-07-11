PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Given New $93.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of PJT opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.14. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in PJT Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

