Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.14% of Post worth $9,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Post by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,002,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,382,000 after purchasing an additional 249,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Post by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,112,000 after acquiring an additional 209,111 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Post by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,095,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Post by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Post by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $424,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,456.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Price Performance

Shares of POST opened at $104.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.16. Post Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POST shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

