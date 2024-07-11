Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$113.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$113.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$92.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$90.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.81. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$84.66 and a 1 year high of C$113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.45 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premium Brands will post 4.9137555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is 159.62%.

About Premium Brands

(Get Free Report

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.