PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $78.30, but opened at $82.11. PriceSmart shares last traded at $79.48, with a volume of 48,283 shares.

The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. StockNews.com raised PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,643.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $85,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,404.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,177,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 133,814 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in PriceSmart by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PriceSmart by 2,132.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 84,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PriceSmart by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 492,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,692,000 after purchasing an additional 263,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

