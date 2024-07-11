Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 200.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.60. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.21 and a 52-week high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Further Reading

