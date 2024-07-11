PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

PRCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,478 shares of company stock worth $5,515,482. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 14.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 655,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,534 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth about $26,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,074,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,697,000 after acquiring an additional 385,271 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 254.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 1.00. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $77.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

