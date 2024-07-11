Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $177.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.74.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $393.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.04 and its 200 day moving average is $159.90. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

