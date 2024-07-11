PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $6,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in PulteGroup by 26.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,155,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,537,000 after purchasing an additional 244,872 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in PulteGroup by 33.4% in the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 3,366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

PulteGroup Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $107.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

