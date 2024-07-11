Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading Down 4.5%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 228,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,294% from the average daily volume of 16,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 28.41%.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

