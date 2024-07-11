Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLCO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

NYSE BLCO opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.47. Bausch + Lomb has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $21.23.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.60%. Bausch + Lomb’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 72,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

