Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Up 3.7%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.75. 311,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 709,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Real Brokerage

Real Brokerage Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $960.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 98.38% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 218,034 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 1,203,228 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.