Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Birkenstock (BIRK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Birkenstock (NYSE: BIRK):

7/1/2024 – Birkenstock is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Birkenstock was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

6/25/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Birkenstock is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Birkenstock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Birkenstock was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.20.

6/3/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $54.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $54.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Birkenstock had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Birkenstock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Birkenstock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Birkenstock Trading Up 1.5 %

Birkenstock stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Birkenstock Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

