Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $421.11

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 421.11 ($5.39) and traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.55). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.50), with a volume of 834,028 shares.

Redde Northgate Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £972.30 million, a PE ratio of 753.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 421.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 381.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other Redde Northgate news, insider Mark Butcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 385 ($4.93), for a total transaction of £19,250 ($24,657.36). Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

