RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RNR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR opened at $219.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $174.22 and a 12 month high of $239.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.11.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

