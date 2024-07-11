Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Trading Down 4.1%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.29. 393,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 782,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $960.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $80.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $8,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repay by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,245,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

