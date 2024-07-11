Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 173.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Repligen were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 65,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18,449.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 58,299 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,711.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 38,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 36,663 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Repligen by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 167,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after buying an additional 42,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.63. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.82, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

