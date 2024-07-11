Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.00

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.00 and traded as high as $53.14. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 8,870 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $120.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

