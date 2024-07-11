Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.00

Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.00 and traded as high as $53.14. Republic Bancorp shares last traded at $53.14, with a volume of 8,870 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.00.
Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $120.29 million during the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCAA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 500,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
