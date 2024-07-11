ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Reduced by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of ResMed worth $16,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in ResMed by 49.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in ResMed by 68.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ResMed by 102.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total transaction of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of RMD stock traded up $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $196.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.24 and a fifty-two week high of $229.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.66.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.80.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

