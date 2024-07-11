Reviewing RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.1% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of RenovoRx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Nektar Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

RenovoRx has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nektar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovoRx 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nektar Therapeutics 1 3 2 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RenovoRx and Nektar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

RenovoRx presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 618.39%. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.56%. Given RenovoRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares RenovoRx and Nektar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovoRx N/A -2,860.14% -203.57% Nektar Therapeutics -195.02% -107.31% -38.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenovoRx and Nektar Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovoRx N/A N/A -$10.23 million ($0.72) -1.61 Nektar Therapeutics $90.12 million 2.72 -$276.06 million ($0.92) -1.45

RenovoRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nektar Therapeutics. RenovoRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nektar Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RenovoRx beats Nektar Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovoRx

RenovoRx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company has a research collaboration with Imugene Limited to deliver oncolytic virus therapy for the treatment of difficult-to-access tumors. RenovoRx, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer. It has collaboration agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; AstraZeneca AB; UCB Pharma S.A.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Bausch Health Companies Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Amgen Inc.; UCB Pharma (Biogen); Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Merck KGaA; and SFJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

