Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

RVMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. Revolution Medicines has a 52 week low of $15.44 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Revolution Medicines

In related news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $76,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $76,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,764.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,754 shares of company stock worth $677,811. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,507,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 771,018 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 77.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,912,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,639 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,549,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

See Also

