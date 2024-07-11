Ric Smith Sells 99,502 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Thursday, June 6th, Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $423,279.10.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

SentinelOne stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 220.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $5,328,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SentinelOne

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.