Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RSKD shares. Barclays increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of RSKD opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Riskified by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Riskified by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,384 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Riskified by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35,699 shares in the last quarter. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified in the 4th quarter worth $7,949,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Riskified by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 879,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

