Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,805,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Roblox by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,660,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

