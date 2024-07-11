Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,944.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ROK traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,142. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

