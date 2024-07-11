Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $312.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.71.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $265.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $249.00 and a one year high of $348.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.88%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after buying an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $118,345,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,912,000 after acquiring an additional 365,795 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.