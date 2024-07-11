Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.46

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.46 and traded as high as $33.45. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 27,228 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCKY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.10.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.39. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $112.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.01 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 2,515 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $89,433.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,603.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,515 shares of company stock valued at $750,713. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at $517,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $555,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Rocky Brands by 18.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

