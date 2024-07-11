Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $82.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Roku alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Insider Activity at Roku

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,455 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth about $496,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $61.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. Roku has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Roku’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.