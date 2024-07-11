Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $90,386,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Roku by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,691 shares of company stock worth $1,334,455. 13.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU opened at $62.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

