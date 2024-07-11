Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $625.00 at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $611.00 to $625.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $587.09.

ROP stock opened at $553.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $544.99 and a 200-day moving average of $543.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $472.18 and a fifty-two week high of $569.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

