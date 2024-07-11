Royal Bank of Canada Increases Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $78.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL stock opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,170,000 after acquiring an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,339,000 after acquiring an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,725,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,510,000 after acquiring an additional 876,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,378,000 after acquiring an additional 91,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

