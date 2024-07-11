Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,169,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,149,000 after buying an additional 47,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,643,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,606,000 after buying an additional 22,921 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,303,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,536,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,667,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,885 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 671,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 73,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD opened at $133.09 on Thursday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average of $119.77.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

