Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $175.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Gold traded as high as $135.55 and last traded at $133.92, with a volume of 15555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.09.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Gold

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.20%.

About Royal Gold

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.