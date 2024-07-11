RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Free Report) by 198.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,293 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of RPC worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RPC by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 579,638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RPC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,998,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 761,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 222,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RES. Citigroup cut their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RPC from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

RPC Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.59. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $9.41.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

