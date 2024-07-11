RPC (NYSE:RES) Price Target Lowered to $5.25 at Citigroup

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $6.75 to $5.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. RPC has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.05.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. RPC’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RPC by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 579,638 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064,627 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,998,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,702 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after acquiring an additional 153,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 31.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 777,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 188,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

