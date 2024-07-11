Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 200,706 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 200,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,224.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,754,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,381,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 42,236 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68.
- On Monday, July 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 252,855 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,833,198.75.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.34 on Thursday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,203,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 423,468 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 8,592.9% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 337,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 333,662 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,133,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 159.6% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 235,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
