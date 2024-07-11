Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) PT Raised to $28.00 at UBS Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNDR. TD Cowen cut their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.87.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Schneider National by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 903,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

