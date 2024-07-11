Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.23

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.23 and traded as high as C$19.61. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$19.51, with a volume of 41,918 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$20.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.26.
Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
